Deputy PM Turcan: Gov't to adopt OUG set as legislative groundwork for judicious spending of EU funds

The government will adopt a set of emergency ordinances to prepare the legislative groundwork for the "judicious spending of European funds," Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan told a press conference delivered on Wednesday alongside European Funds Minister Marcel Bolos at the Victoria Palace.

"As you well know, the Minister of European Funds and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban have presented today to the business environment and associative structures the business support opportunities for the next financial period, a period Romania intends to enter well prepared with mature, completed projects, the financing axes have already been conceived for, so that we start spending each available euro right from the onset of 2021. Virtually, the priority of the Orban Government is to have an inflow of funds to Romania right as of early 2021, directed towards our three major partners: public institutions, the business environment with associative structures and, of course, the citizens, who are the direct beneficiaries of European funds," Turcan said.

The Deputy PM explained that the government is waiting for the business milieu and public authorities to submit concrete proposals, and will subsequently adopt the institutional architecture for the next financial period, and based thereon, a set of emergency ordinances that will prepare the legislative groundwork for the judicious spending of European funds.

In preparing for the next financial period Romania will also follow the fundamental principles of the EU - decentralization and subsidiarity, Raluca Turcan said.