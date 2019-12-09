 
     
Deputy PM Turcan: Romanians could be living 'like abroad', if country development wasn't blocked by corruption

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Raluca Turcan

The Government makes a "firm" commitment to support all institutions in the fight against corruption, Deputy PM Raluca Turcan said on Monday, adding that Romanians who emigrated in the past 30 years were not only looking for better living standards, but also for a society free of corruption. 

Turcan posted this message on her Facebook page on the International Anti-Corruption Day. 

"Romanians could be living 'like abroad,' if our country's development wasn't blocked by corruption and groups of interest rotating around the political power! Corruption in the past 30 years caused Romanians to emigrate en masse while they were not just looking for better living standards, but also for a society free of corruption - where citizens are put first. Millions of parents and children were being driven away from Romania by the effects of corruption and had to build a future far from their country. We will stop the small and big corruption in politics, schools, administration, hospitals or customs. We will increase the quality of public services for every Romania, we will make people trust again that they can live better here, in our country. Today, on the International Anti-Corruption Day, the Romanian Government makes a firm commitment to support all institutions in fighting this scourge!," said the Deputy PM.

