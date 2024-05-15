Deputy Secretary General of NATO: What happened today in Slovakia is shocking

The Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana, said he was shocked by the armed attack committed on Wednesday on the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.

"What happened today in Slovakia is shocking! I am shocked by the shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico and worried about his state of health. I wish to convey my best thoughts to my loved ones and strength to the Slovak people to overcome this terrible moment", Geoana wrote on Facebook.

Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition is extremely serious and he is still undergoing surgery at Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Robert Kalinak announced.

Fico was shot several times in the street on Wednesday, around 13.00 GMT, while leaving a government meeting in Handlova, a small town in the center of the country.