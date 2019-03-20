Deputy Speaker Iordache: Accident of democracy happened four years ago, when Iohannis wrongly elected

Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Florin Iordache said on Wednesday that "an accident of democracy" occurred four and a half years ago when Klaus Iohannis was elected president.

"An accident of democracy happened four and a half years ago, when, I think, Mr. Iohannis was wrongly elected. (...) I was thinking that at least now, at the end of the mandate, he could respect and be a President for those who voted for him and those who did not vote for him. The way he addresses and how he despises a certain part of the political class denotes that he did not learn anything during the four years he spent at Cotroceni. [Presidential Palace, ed.n.] (...) The president, going back and forth from Sibiu to Bucharest probably does not have enough information because of the draught, and as we have been accustomed to, unfortunately, after four years of Sibiu-Bucharest commute, he did not understand. (...) Perhaps he expresses himself that way because of the lack of motorway," Iordache said in Parliament.President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the Social Democratic Party (main ruling PSD, ed. n.) is "an accident of democracy," arguing that "the remedy" is the voter turnout.