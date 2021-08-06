DevMin Cseke: MDLPA uses up 84pct of budget; most of funds go to local communities

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) concludes H1 2021 having used up 84% of the total of 5.62 billion lei of approved credits for this period, with most of the funds being intended for local communities, Development Minister Cseke Attila said on Friday.

He added that at the beginning of 2021, the ministry's budget was 7.38 billion lei, of which MDLPA had, for the first half, 5.62 billion lei and made payments amounting to 4.70 billion lei, representing 84% of the H1 budget, or 64% of the approved annual budget. Regarding the up-to-date annual budget implementation, versus the approved annual budget limits, the percentage is 73% (5.40 billion lei out of 7.38 billion lei).

The vast majority, 75%, of the amount of 7.38 billion lei is designed for the projects of the local communities and targets the administrative and territorial units, underlined Cseke. "Under the national and European funding instruments available to the Ministry of Development, we have financed the projects of the Romanian communities," he said, according to a press statement released on Friday.

At the same time, Cseke added, the up-to-date budget implementation of the National Local Development Programme is 100%, and at the end of the first half it was 90%.

The National Construction of Public or Social Interest Programme, developed by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, through CNI, also has a 100% H1 2021 budget implementation rate, said Cseke.

"Regarding transfers between public administration units, the H1 2021 budget implementation is 91%, and for Projects with Financing from Non-reimbursable External Funds Related to the Financial Framework 2014-2020, the budget implementation after first half is 58%", he said. mentioned Minister Cseke Attila, Agerpres informs.