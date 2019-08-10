DGASMB to provide 10,000 bottles of water to participants in Victoriei Square rally

The General Directorate of Social Assistance of the Municipality of Bucharest (DGASMB) will provide 10,000 bottles of water and 4,000 liters of drinking water for the participants in Saturday's rally in Victoriei Square, informed Bucharest's City Hall (PMB).

According to a statement sent to AGERPRES, the general mayor of the capital, Gabriela Firea, had a meeting on Friday with Tomescu Tommy Joul, the representative of the Diaspora Civic Action Group for Romania, an association that organizes the rally on 10 August in Victoriei Square. The meeting was also attended by the deputy mayor Aurelian Badescu - the representative of the general mayor in the Committee for the approval of the requests for organizing public meetings, Sorin Chirita - the public administrator of Bucharest, Daniel Rasica - the head of the Local Police in the Capital, directors and personal advisers of the mayor.The purpose of the meeting was to establish the necessary measures for the event to take place safely for the participants."Thus, as high temperatures are announced in the Capital, the organizer requested that the City Hall provide drinking water for the participants. The mayor approved this requirement, with DGASMB to provide 10,000 bottles of water (pet) and 4,000 liters. Also, the City Hall of the Capital will provide 100 ecological toilets, located in the area," the release said.According to the PMB, the rally received approval from the City Hall for about 250,000 people.In 8-11 August, in Bucharest, in central areas, a number of 17 public events and meetings are approved.