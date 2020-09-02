Difficult traffic at Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point

Motor vehicle traffic via the Giurgiu - Ruse border crossing point is currently difficult due to some protest actions carried out in Bulgaria, according to the National Road Infrastructure Management Corporation (CNAIR).

"As a result of protests carried out in Bulgaria on September 2, 2020 , between 09:30hrs-20:00hrs, motor vehicle traffic entering/leaving Bulgaria via the Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point will be conducted on alternative routes," according to a press statement released by CNAIR.CNAIR recommends haulers to use of other border crossing points (PTFs) into Bulgaria, namely PTF Turnu Magurele - Nikopol; PTF Bechet-Orjahovo; PTF Calafat - Vidin; PTF Ostrov - Silistra; PTF Negru Voda - Kardam."We as kindly asking traffic participants to show understanding of of the existing situation and we assure them that CNAIR will quicken up specific activities, so that, after the end of the protests, traffic will become fluid as soon as possible," the release also mentions.