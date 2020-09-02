 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Difficult traffic at Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point

RAND Corporation
Giurgiu Ruse Romania

Motor vehicle traffic via the Giurgiu - Ruse border crossing point is currently difficult due to some protest actions carried out in Bulgaria, according to the National Road Infrastructure Management Corporation (CNAIR).

"As a result of protests carried out in Bulgaria on September 2, 2020 , between 09:30hrs-20:00hrs, motor vehicle traffic entering/leaving Bulgaria via the Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point will be conducted on alternative routes," according to a press statement released by CNAIR.

CNAIR recommends haulers to use of other border crossing points (PTFs) into Bulgaria, namely PTF Turnu Magurele - Nikopol; PTF Bechet-Orjahovo; PTF Calafat - Vidin; PTF Ostrov - Silistra; PTF Negru Voda - Kardam.

"We as kindly asking traffic participants to show understanding of of the existing situation and we assure them that CNAIR will quicken up specific activities, so that, after the end of the protests, traffic will become fluid as soon as possible," the release also mentions.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.