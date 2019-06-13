DIICOT: New Memorandum of Cooperation Romania-Italy, aimed at consolidating exchange of information

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) head Felix Banila on Thursday signed a new Memorandum of Cooperation between DIICOT and the National Anti-Mafia and Counter-Terrorism Directorate of the Italian Republic, represented by the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor, Federico Cafiero de Raho.

"The update of the cooperation agreement signed on 5 December 2012 was aimed at consolidating the exchange of information and cooperation targeted at strengthening the fight against transnational organized crime, with reference to terrorist offenses and terrorist financing, drug trafficking, economic and financial crime and money laundering, cybercrime, as well as the fight against other serious criminal offenses, which are a major threat to the safety of both states," a DIICOT statement informs.