Dincu on Russian companies in Constanta Port: Romania follows European decisions

In Constanta on Tuesday, Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said about Russian investments in Romania that the country fully respects the relevant decisions taken at European level, Agerpres reports.

Asked about the situation in the seaport of Constanta, where three of the four ships that supply fuel to the ships there are owned by Russian companies, Dincu said that it is probably a matter of time before the appropriate measures are taken according to European decisions."It is not a subject that I know of at the moment; I am not in charge of the Ministry of Transport. I hope that the measures are taken according to the European decisions about the way we relate to the Russian investments in all Europe. I believe them to eliminate dependence and to make it harder for Russian capital to make money in Europe. That is happening according to certain procedures. You have seen that dependence on gas and oil cannot be eliminated from the outset, it is a programme set by the European Union and we respect it very well, because we have very few Russian investments that can be embargoed," said Dincu.