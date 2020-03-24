Diplomatic missions in Bucharest, to perform only urgent consular activities

The embassies of the United Kingdom and the United States of America are among the foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest that announced, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, that they are restricting their activity to consular emergencies, and the Embassy of Belgium and the Embassy of Denmark are presenting to their citizens abroad the options of online groups through which they can find support in the countries where they are located.

The activities of the embassies come to the recommendations of the Foreign Ministries from all over the world, which should provide assistance to citizens abroad who are facing unexpected situations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

*** The US Embassy in Bucharest announces, on its official website, that it has suspended all non-urgent visa issuance activities, "for health security, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic". Those in urgent need of visas should mention this on the online platform www.ustraveldocs.com, on their own profile, the US Embassy also shows.

*** Italy, the country that reported over 6,000 deaths from 2019-nCoV infection, is in the red zone of the pandemic map. Thus, the Italian Embassy in Bucharest, included has transmitted the rules of the Peninsula authorities.

*** The Embassy of Denmark in Bucharest announced, on its official website, that as of March 14 the existing border control will be extended to include the control of all of Denmark's border crossing points, this measure being part of the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

*** The Embassy of Belgium in Romania announced, as of March 18, that it will provide only emergency consular services, with a small team. At the same time, the diplomatic mission presented, at the beginning of the week, a Facebook group marked "#BelgesSolidaires", where Belgians from abroad can enter into dialogue.

*** The Embassy of the Netherlands in Bucharest announced, on its official Facebook page, that between March 18 and April 6, consular services will be strictly limited to medical or humanitarian emergencies.

*** The French ambassador in Bucharest, Michele Ramis, sent a message to the French citizens in Romania.

*** The Israeli Embassy in Bucharest has restricted, since March 11, its consular activity and announced, on Facebook, that consular services will be provided only for emergencies, namely the renewal of travel documents, cases of loss or theft passport, registration of a birth or issuing of a passport for the newborn and notary services.

The diplomatic missions in Bucharest also transmit, on the Facebook pages and on their own websites, the latest measures that the Romanian authorities take in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, from transport to the country of origin and the rules that must be followed on Romania's territory.

At the same time, citizens are encouraged not to travel to Romania unless absolutely necessary.