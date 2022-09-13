Direct investment of non-residents in Romania increases by 43.7pct

Non-residents' direct investment in Romania totalled 5,505 million euros (compared with 3,830 million euros in January - July 2021), of which equity (including the estimated net reinvestment of earnings) and intercompany lending recorded net values of 4,153 million euros and 1,352 million euros, respectively, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The number of start-ups running on foreign capital in Romania increased in the first seven months of 2022 by 33%, y-o-y, to 4,129, according to data with the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC).

The 4,129 new companies had a subscribed capital of 22.403 million US dollars, 15.2% lower than that of the companies registered between January and July 2021, of 26.413 million US dollars, told Agerpres.

In July 2022, 653 companies running on foreign capital were registered. Most registrations were in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (27.26% of the total), in professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (23.58%) and transport, storage and communications (15.16%).

As of late July 2022, there were 240,976 companies with foreign investment in the share capital in Romania. The value of the subscribed capital was 66.746 billion US dollars.

The largest number of such companies had investors from Italy, 24,578 (subscribed capital of 3.973 billion US dollars), but the highest value of share capital belongs to Dutch companies, namely 12.545 billion US dollars in 5,804 companies.