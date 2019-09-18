Director Alexandru Darie has passed away

Director Alexandru Darie, son of late actors Iurie Darie and Consuela Rosu, has passed away Wednesday afternoon, at the Fundeni Clinical Institute, medical sources told AGERPRES.

Alexandru Darie, former managing director of Bucharest's Lucia Sturdza Bulandra Theatre, was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago with liver issues, the medical sources added.

Alexandru (Ducu) Darie graduated from the I. L. Caragiale National University of Theatre and Cinematographic Art of Bucharest, the Faculty of Film, Theatre and Television Direction, in 1983.

Ever since a student, as a director of the Paracliserul / The Sexton show by Marin Sorescu, he was rewarded the Great Prize for best production at the International Festival of Theatre Schools Jacques Lecoq, Riccione, Italy (1981).

Among the plays directed by Alexandru Darie are A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare, also very rewarded, a play with which he was invited in 1991, by the London International Festival of Theatre, to hold a tour with the Comedy Theatre team in the United Kingdom.

As an artistic director at the Bulandra Theatre where he was hired in 2002, Alexandru Darie directed The Winter's Tale by Shakespeare (1994), which was performed successfully at the Globe Theatre Tokyo, and also participated in the Festival of the Union of the Theatres of Europe (Milan), a play distinguished with the prize of the Theatre Critics' International Association - the Romanian section. The play of Anton Chekhov Three Sisters played in January 1995, has been granted the Prize of the Theatre Critics' Association - the Romanian section for best play, and the UNITER Prize for the best director and represented the Bulandra Theatre at the 5th edition of the Festival of the Union of the Theatres of Europe - Krakow 1996.

In Japan, Darie directed The Good Person of Szechwan by Bertolt Brecht (Ghinza Season Theatre in Tokyo, 1996) and Macbeth by William Shakespeare.

In 2009, Darie was on tour in Japan (at the Kinokunya Theatre in Tokyo) with Anatomie. Titus. Fall of Rome by Heiner Muller, and in 2010, in China (within the Pavilion of Romania at the Shanghai World Exhibition) with the play The Line. The City, Whereto?. In 2012, Darie participated in the Festival of the Union of the Theatres of Europe in Moscow (at Maly Teatr), with Notes of a Stranger by F.M. Dostoevsky.

Since 2002 Alexandru Darie was the manager of the Bulandra Theatre in Bucharest, and from 2006 to 2011 he was chairman of the Union of the Theatres of Europe (UTE).

Alexandru Darie was presented with the National Order "Faithful Service" in the rank of Officer, bestowed by the President of Romania, with the Order "Star of Italian Solidarity" in the rank of Knight and with the rank of Knight of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres granted at the initiative of the Ministry of Culture of Communication of France.