Director Corneliu Porumboiu and film producer Ada Solomon, indicted by DIICOT (sources)

Director Corneliu Porumboiu and film producer Ada Solomon have been indicted by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors for committing tax evasion, establishing an organized criminal group and money laundering, judicial sources told AGERPRES on Monday.

According to the quoted sources, the deeds are older, from the period 2013 - 2015, and are related to financing obtained by several film companies, including Castel Film, from the National Center of Cinematography.

Corneliu Porumboiu and Ada Solomon are suspects, Agerpres informs.

Other film directors and producers are also involved in the case.