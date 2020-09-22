Director Stere Gulea: We are divided between mask wearers and opposers, all becomes political

Director Stere Gulea, chairman of the jury of the 48th edition of the Awards of the Union of Filmmakers of Romania (UCIN), stated on Monday that the spectators of the gala are divided between mask wearers and those who oppose it, "all becoming political".

"Good evening. A little late. I thank you firstly for the patience you had, that you have still. I will take the mask off, out of respect for those who don't believe in its necessity, despite the fact that I do believe in its necessity. That's the way things are. I realized that even in this hall we are divided between mask wearers and those who don't wear it or oppose it. I... all becomes political. That's the problem we have," said Gulea, at the UCIN 2020 Gala.

During the event, references to mask wearing were made also by journalist Adelin Petrisor, who temporarily removed his mask on stage, and director Nora Agapi who wore it also during the reception of her award.

The Gala took place on Monday evening in the Studio Hall of the I. L. Caragiale National Theater in Bucharest, with respect for health and safety norms.