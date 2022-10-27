Directorate for Cyber Security's Cimpean says solutions can be found for bordeless cyberspace security

Cyberspace has no borders, and incidents of this kind are everywhere, but we also have solutions to solve them, the head of the National Directorate for Cyber Security, Dan Cimpean, told an international conference called BucharestCybersecurityConference, told Agerpres.

"It is very well known that there are no borders in cyberspace. We really have a lot of problems, a lot of challenges, but we also have a lot of solutions, in the context in which cyber incidents are everywhere. We are a strong community and I really want that, in these two days, we really build this cybersecurity community, including with other professional categories. We are no longer just talking about a technical problem, but also about communication, about cooperation, about resources. We need funds on the table and I'm glad that we also have colleagues from the Government here, who can talk to us about how important cyber security is for Romania, for our economy, for our society," said Cimpean, in the opening of the event.

The National Directorate for Cyber Security (DNSC) is organizing, on October 27 and 28, the international conference BucharestCybersecurityConference, which will be attended by representatives of the authorities and specialists in technology and cyber security.