Dismissed PM Orban: All ordinances will have the necessary approvals to be published in the Official Journal

Dismissed Prime Minister Ludovic Orban responded to Victor Ponta's accusations regarding the necessary approvals for the adoption of the 25 emergency ordinances (OUG) passed in the last Government meeting, saying that all the respective normative acts will have the necessary approvals so they can be published in the Official Journal of Romania.

"The adoption of the emergency ordinances can be done without the approval of the Legislative Council as well. They all go to the Legislative Council. Obviously, the ordinances are approved only with the inclusion of the Legislative Council's observations. This is [happening] as that someone wants to make a little fuss (...) I don't know where Ponta has the pieces of information from. Eventually, all the ordinances will have the necessary approvals so they can be published in the Official Journal," Ludovic Orban told Digi 24 private broadcaster on Wednesday.

Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta argued on Wednesday that, out of all the 25 emergency ordinances adopted by the Government in the last meeting, only six got the necessary approvals and the other 19 might not come into force because the Government was been dismissed and the decision is already published in the Official Journal. AGERPRES