Dismissed PM says Constanta Casino sure to be restored after decades of waiting

Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila gave assurances on Monday that the rehabilitation of the Casino in Constanta City is guaranteed and he asked the dismissed Minister of Development, Daniel Suciu, to go to there on Tuesday, when a works contract is signed.

"After decades of waiting, tomorrow [Tuesday] one of the symbols of Romania, the Casino of Constanta, is guaranteed to be restored. Despite many challenges, our government has managed to prepare the project in detail, so as to make sure that this symbolic building will be rehabilitated. Tonight, at 12:00hrs, the last procedural step for awarding the rehabilitation contract expires. Deputy Prime Minister Suciu, you have shown how an involved minister should act. Tomorrow, please, be in Constanta to make sure the contract will be signed," Dancila said at the beginning of a government meeting.