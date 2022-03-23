 
     
Distribution of potassium iodide tablets to be completed this week, says Health Minister

The distribution of the 30 million tablets of potassium iodide to the Public Health Directorates will conclude at the end of this week, and they will be distributed to the population through family doctors as well, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila announced, also stressing that the use of these pills will only be done on the express recommendation of the authorities, in case of a nuclear incident.

"Manufacturing has been completed by Antibiotice Iasi. Already, 20 million of the 30 million tablets produced have reached the Public Health Directorates and the entire quantity will reach them by the end of this week," Rafila told a press conference at Victoria Palace on Wednesday.

Alexandru Rafila stressed that potassium iodide should only be taken in case of an express recommendation from the authorities, at a certain moment, in case of a nuclear incident.

