DNA prosecutors conduct searches at Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base (sources)

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors, in collaboration with the US authorities, conducted searches on Thursday, in several places around Romania, in a corruption case, the DNA informed on Friday.

Judicial sources told AGERPRES that, the Military Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu was also among the places targeted by the searches.According to a DNA release sent to AGERPRES, the DNA prosecutors - the Section for Combating Crimes Assimilated to Corruption - are conducting investigations in a criminal case concerning suspicions regarding corruption crimes and crimes assimilated to corruption."On Thursday, as a result of obtaining legal authorizations from the relevant court, 26 house searches were conducted in several locations representing the residences of some individuals and the headquarters of some commercial companies," the press release states.In respect to this case, the DNA says the prosecutors are endorsed by the US judicial authorities.