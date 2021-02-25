DNA reports 105 COVID-19-related cases in 2020

National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor Crin Bologa said on Thursday that in 2020, 105 court cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic had been opened by the DNA, according to AGERPRES.

"Specific to the presentation of our activity in 2020 is the cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 we had 105 case files under investigation for crimes related to the COVID-19 pandemic," Bologa told a conference where he unveiled the DNA 2020 activity report.

He added that 76 cases are still pending and 24 of have been resolved.

"Of these, five were sent to trial implicating six defendants. Several of the remaining cases are likely to be forwarded for prosecution as they regard significant damage inflicted on state bodies," Bologa said.