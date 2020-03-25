Doclandia, greatest virtual hospital developed in Romania, makes available to Romanian state its technology platform

Doclandia.ro, the largest virtual hospital developed in Romania, offers its technology platform free of charge to the Government of Romania, especially to the Ministry of Health, during the state of emergency, for use by all Romanian medics, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"The Romanian healthcare system urgently needs the introduction of remote consultations, facilitated by telemedicine systems. In this way, the number of patients who can be infected and transmit the virus to other people by simply being present in the hospital or in the family physicians' offices can be significantly reduced," reads the release.

At the same time, Doclandia calls on the Romanian state to urgently adapt the medical legislation to support online medicine. Thus, the Romanian state can decide to make available to doctors a secure and viable online environment to continue patient consultations, from a distance, through video and chat. At the same time, if a favorable legislative framework is created, the National Health Insurance House can settle the medics' video consultations so that Romanian patients can benefit from free online consultations.

Doclandia representatives maintain that, with the order signed on March 23, 2020 by the Interior Ministry, which suspends scheduled and schedulable consultations in the outpatient structures of public and private hospitals, company representatives say that most patients with mild health problems can resort to remote medicine, telemedicine, through which they can benefit from medical advice, competent and personalized advice directly from the smartphone, tablet or laptop of the specialist doctors.

"All visits on the Doclandia.ro platform are secured and encrypted, only the patient and his physician having access to this information. As for the registration procedure, after verifying the authenticity of the profession on the platform, the newly registered physicians on Doclandia.ro just have to select their schedule and the tariff charged for the visit. The platform has the capacity to hold simultaneously over 100,000 patient-doctor consultation sessions," the press release specifies.