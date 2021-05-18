Doctor Gheorghita: We have identified more than 35 persons infected with the Indian variant of SARS-CoV-2

The head of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities Regarding the Vaccination against COVID-19, Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said, from among the most recent data, in Romania there has been confirmed the Indian variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in 35 people.

Asked if people infected with the Indian variant of SARS-CoV-2 had severe forms of the disease, and whether or not they were vaccinated, he replied: There were not severe forms and they were for sure unvaccinated, for they were citizens from India who came to Romania."

According to Valeriu Gheorghita, Romania is facing the "best scenario" right now, in epidemiological terms. "We want to see that the daily decline in the number of new cases maintains, precisely because in this way the probability that the virus will cumulate new variants drops," he added.