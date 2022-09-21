 
     
Draft budget, developed until October 20, to be submitted to parliamentary debate in November

muscă premier, nicolae ciucă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Finance will present the draft budget for next year by October 20, so that it can be submitted to the parliamentary debate in November.

"The Ministry of Finance, in full coordination with the main credit officers, will come to the first reading with the budget, no later than October 20, so that it is adopted by the Government no later than October 27, and in November the budget enters for analysis and vote in Parliament," Ciuca said, at the beginning of the government meeting.

He mentioned that this project will allow the continuation of investments, the implementation of PNRR programs, the management of the budget deficit and inflation, as well as salary and pension increases.AGERPRES

