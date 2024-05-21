Draft on minimum wage stipulates no salary cuts (official)

The draft minimum wage stipulates that there will be no salary cuts and the formula to be established will take into account, among other things, the level of average gross salary earnings and labour productivity, according to Secretary of State with the Ministry of Labour Cristian Vasilcoiu.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity organised, on Monday, at the headquarters of the Directorate for Social Dialogue, consultations with social partners to establish the way in which the gross minimum wage per country guaranteed in payment and the transposition into national legislation of EU Directive No 2041/2022 on adequate minimum wages in the European Union will be established.

The discussions were aimed at correlating the technical aspects of the European Union's normative act with the provisions in force in Romania's legislation, so that the new law is clear, predictable, unitary and coherent.

"The formula that will be established will take into account, among other things, the level of average gross earnings and labour productivity. In addition, the text of the draft stipulates that there will be no wage cuts, encourages the conclusion of collective labour agreements and strengthens the role of dialogue with the social partners in setting the minimum wage. Directive 2041/2022 will be transposed in Romania this year. The European Union's legislative act establishes that each state will have a minimum income level depending on social and financial conditions and the evolution of economic indicators," Vasilcoiu wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.