Dragnea: I don't want to talk about Criminal Code anymore; haven't seen reaction to abuses

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea stated on Tuesday that he no longer wants to talk about the amendments to the Criminal Code because he hasn't seen in the press any reaction related to the courts' abuses or decision based on unconstitutional articles.

"I don't want to talk about the Criminal Code. We have been talking for a year and a few days and my conclusion is only one - no matter what I or my colleagues have said, every one kept his opinion, so it is pointless. (...) You know what I haven't seen in your case? Any reaction throughout all this time in relation to the courts' abuses, to the courts' decisions made based on unconstitutional articles, here is where I haven't seen any reaction. This is why I no longer want to discuss about this, I for one, at least," Dragnea said in Parliament, when asked about what he thinks about the amendments brought top the Criminal Code and whether these amendments, such as the ones that refer to the abuse of service or the organised criminal ring, had been especially designed for him.The Senate will debate on Tuesday, in extraordinary sitting, as first Chamber notified, the legislative proposal of the Criminal Code, a normative act that received a favourable report on Monday of the Special Parliamentary Committee for the Justice laws.Among the modifications having receiving the committee's approval were the possibility of parole, provided that half a sentence is already served, instead of two thirds as it is now, in cases where sentence refers to less than 10-year detention.One of the modification brought on Monday refers to abuse of office, in the sense that the threshold for this offense has been established at the level of the minimum gross wage per economy.Moreover, the majority of the MPs from the committee voted in favour of an amendment referring the abrogation of the article on negligence in the workplace.