Dragnea: I find quite strange vexation generated by Special Section for Magistrates' Investigation

PSD President Liviu Dragnea said on Monday that he finds "quite strange the vexation" generated by the Special Section for Magistrates' Investigation, given that he did not see any protests when there were thousands of files "opened ex officio against magistrates".

"I do not know if we are the ones to defend a section of a Prosecutor's Office, but I also find quite strange the vexation generated by this section. I did not see any protests, I did not see any worries, I did not see any reactions (...) when there were three thousand cases opened against magistrates ex officio. I did not see this concern back then. Why this concern now because this section is not an invention? The reason why the section was established and for which it received a constitutional opinion with justification from the Constitutional Court was that the prosecutor of a court session should not be part of the Prosecutor's Office which can investigate the respective judges and let us not pretend we do not understand that. Cases opened ex officio by a particular Prosecutor's Office could put pressure on judges when the same Prosecutor's Office had a case opened against the respective judges," Dragnea said, in Parliament.

Asked about the fact that in the CVM report the European Commission demanded the dissolution of this section, Dragnea replied: "What are the reasons [for the European Commission's criticism?]" I did not see any reports referring to those thousands of cases in which pressure was put on judges".

"From what I have seen happening in the European Parliament, I believe it does not matter anymore who will be European prosecutor, as they will no longer have legitimacy. A European prosecutor resulting from very tough political negotiations and with a lot of passion, I do not see what legitimacy that person would have. If we were to put in the Romanian legislation, as Serban Nicolae said, that prosecutors be voted by Parliament, everyone would say this cannot be," added Dragnea.