Dragnea: Iohannis et alii make noise to cover sound of economic growth

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis et alii have begun to make noise to cover the sound of the economic growth, on Sunday said in southern Targoviste the ruling PSD leader Liviu Dragnea.

"Lately, I've heard and you've heard too the biggest mute the Romanian politics has ever given, he started to make noise. Do you think that Iohannis has got anything to say? Do you think he has a country project? Do you think he has any project, any good thought for Romania? No, he has not, dear fellow nationals. He and his similar fellows make noise to cover a sound that is starting to resound louder and louder - it is the sound of the economic growth, it is the sound made by the engines of industry and agriculture, it is the sound the pensions' and salaries' increase do make, it is the clanking of the money in the Romanian's pockets, it is the gear of the PSD ruling that is on the move. Why do you think they make this noise? Because they want the people not see that Romania is developing, that Romania is growing, that the people have begun to have a better life, to have confidence, to invest," Liviu Dragnea asserted on Sunday at a PSD electoral meeting in Targoviste.