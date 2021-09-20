Dragnea: PSD - totally surrendered to Iohannis; most infiltrated party

Former chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) claims that this party is, at the current time, "completely surrendered to Iohannis", and the base of the formation - "nearly completely torn" from leadership.

"The PSD is surrendered totally to Iohannis by the current leadership. PSD is an accomplice, through the actions of its leadership, to the national robbery that is taking place in Romania for nearly two years. PSD is an accomplice, through the leadership's actions, to this entire economic disaster and to the harder and harder life Romanians have. PSD is an accomplice to the fact that our resources are drained outside more and more," said Dragnea, on Sunday, at private broadcaster Realitatea Plus.

He mentioned that the base of the party is "nearly completely torn" from the leadership, showing he knows this from the letters he received in prison from simple members."Party members, the base of the party is nearly completely torn from the PSD's leadership. I say this from the letters I received in prison. I received hundreds of letters, I believe from almost all counties, from simple members, from mayors, from deputy mayors, from councilors," added the former Social Democrat.Liviu Dragnea also claimed that the PSD is the "most infiltrated" party."The most infiltrated is the PSD (...) and I'm referring here to the PSD's leadership, with one exception, Gabi Firea, and nearly 80 pct of county leaders, unfortunately," said Dragnea.

Agerpres