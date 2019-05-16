Dragnea: Topic of government reshuffle closed until after European elections

Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) chairman Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday in Dolj that for him the topic of a government reshuffle is closed until after the 26 May European elections.

Asked whether he will accept for the prime minister to send new proposals of ministers to the president, Dragnea said: "The topic of the reshuffle for me is closed today. We will discuss after the elections."

A decision on the future structure of the Government will be made at the next meeting of the PSD National Executive Committee, but the reshuffle option will most likely not be changed, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday in a visit to Prahova County.

PSD leader Liviu Dragnea said on 12 May that the only option for replacing some ministers in the Dancila Cabinet is the Government's restructuring by Parliament's vote because the head of state will not give the Prime Minister any answer to the reshuffle.

"I wish good luck to Mrs. Dancila, I do not think she will receive an answer from Iohannis. He does not respect anything. When she decides the reshuffle through Parliament, it will happen. It is the only option [governmental restructuring with a vote in Parliament]," Dragnea said on Sunday at private TV broadcaster Antena 3.