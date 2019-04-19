 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Dragnea, welcomed in Iasi by almost 2,000 supporters, as well as a few hundred protesters

captura Facebook
Liviu Dragnea

Almost 2,000 members and supporters of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) welcomed party leader Liviu Dragnea, in front of the Luceafarul National Theatre of Iasi, while about 400 people demonstrated in the same area against him and the Social Democrats.

The PSD leader was welcomed with brass-band music, in the applause of the crowd.

Dragnea is attending the PSD Iasi County organisation conference, within which the new leadership will be established. The PSD leader is accompanies by PM Viorica Dancila, party secretary Codrin Stefanescu and Ministers Daniel Suciu, Eugen Teodorovici, Razvan Cuc, Marius Budai and Alexandru Petrescu.

There is only one candidacy for the PSD Iasi organisation chairmanship, that of County Council President Maricel Popa, who is also interim chairman of the branch. He replaced in office Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica, excluded from the PSD in 2018.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.