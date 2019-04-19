Dragnea, welcomed in Iasi by almost 2,000 supporters, as well as a few hundred protesters

Almost 2,000 members and supporters of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) welcomed party leader Liviu Dragnea, in front of the Luceafarul National Theatre of Iasi, while about 400 people demonstrated in the same area against him and the Social Democrats.

The PSD leader was welcomed with brass-band music, in the applause of the crowd.

Dragnea is attending the PSD Iasi County organisation conference, within which the new leadership will be established. The PSD leader is accompanies by PM Viorica Dancila, party secretary Codrin Stefanescu and Ministers Daniel Suciu, Eugen Teodorovici, Razvan Cuc, Marius Budai and Alexandru Petrescu.

There is only one candidacy for the PSD Iasi organisation chairmanship, that of County Council President Maricel Popa, who is also interim chairman of the branch. He replaced in office Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica, excluded from the PSD in 2018.

AGERPRES