During this government, the entrepreneur is a hero, and we have to present him/her to the public

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday, in Baia Mare, after visiting a furniture factory that exports the entire production, that the private entrepreneur was a real "hero" during the pandemic in Romania and such positive examples should be promoted publicly.

"During this government, the entrepreneur is a hero, and we have to present this hero to the public (...) There are too many negative examples and we discourage people. No, this is a positive example. And of course they had a wish [the factory's administrators] to invest more in infrastructure, not for them, but for the people who live here, to make it easier for everyone, to get to work easier, then to get home faster, not to waste time in traffic. I repeat, it is a very important investment and it is an example for other companies in Romania," said Florin Citu.

The prime minister emphasized that the furniture factory in Baia Mare is one of the top producers and exporters.

He visited the Aramis furniture factory on Friday morning, which has more than 5,000 employees and produces a diverse range of products for the Ikea concern.