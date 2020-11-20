Dutch Jan Kees Martijn, new head of IMF Mission for Romania

The new head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission for Romania is the Dutch Jan Kees Martijn, the IMF's regional representative for Central and Eastern Europe, Nadeem Ilahi, announced on Friday in a release sent to AGERPRES.

"I am very pleased to announce that Jan Kees Martijn has been appointed the new head of the IMF Mission for Romania. Jan Kees Martijn took over his new position on 19 November 2020, replacing Jaewoo Lee, who will receive a new position in accordance with internal policies of the international financial organization," said Nadeem Ilahi.

Jan Kees Martijn is a Dutch citizen and is currently head of Mission for Romania and Serbia, head of the South-East Division of the European Department and until recently was head of Mission for Albania. Prior to joining the IMF, Jan Kees Martijn was a professor of international economics at the University of Amsterdam and holds a doctorate in economics.

He replaces South Korean Jaewoo Lee, who has been head of the IMF mission for Romania and Bulgaria since December 7, 2017, when he replaced Reza Baqir.

Currently, Romania does not have an ongoing financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund, but the financial institution annually evaluates the evolution of the Romanian economy, based on the consultations on Article IV.