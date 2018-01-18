Each Bucharester paid last year 390 lei for financing municipal companies, says PNL

PNL General Councilor Catalin Deaconescu said on Thursday that last year, each Bucharester paid, through taxes and fees, 390 lei for financing municipal companies.

"As to the timeliness to set up these companies, you can see that some of them are set up to provide some services that exist on the market and which the market has no problem to provide. For example: the security company, the consultancy company, the tree and green space maintenance company (...) Each Bucharest paid last year, through taxes and fees, 390 lei financing these companies (...) Over 20% of last year's budget went to that area and I believe that at least two of the important infrastructure projects, so necessary and so awaited, the Ghencea Extension and the Ciurel Penetration, could have easily be achieved with that money," Deaconescu said in a debate organized by PNL on municipal companies.



PNL Bucharest President Cristian Busoi argued that these companies are a way to build a "kind of Parallel City Hall" to get rid of "public procurement laws' screening" and the necessary steps to ensure transparency.



"The PNL made a very clear decision to oppose by all legal and political means the setting up of these companies. (...) An initiative of my fellow councilors was to notify the Competition Council, because, eventually, if they receive direct money through direct awarding, without competitive procedures, it may even be suspicious of state aid, "he said.



Municipal councilor Ciprian Ciucu pointed out that although [Mayor] Gabriela Firea invoked the Viennese model when announcing the establishment of the Municipal Holding, in the Austrian capital there are only seven companies and these have been established for decades. He said the managers of the municipal companies in Bucharest are not known people.



According to a document provided by the PNL, out of the 21 operating companies at present, 17 are registered in SEAP and 13 have made at least one public acquisition.



According to the PNL analysis, "instead of coordinating for efficient money spending, each of the 21 companies has two or three agreed suppliers."

