Each school might be assigned mobile vaccination team

Chairman of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNVAS) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that it is desirable that each school be assigned a mobile team for vaccination in order to increase access of all those who want to get immunised, agerpres reports.

"Vaccination in schools: our main concern is to increase access to vaccination for all those who want to get vaccinated and here I am referring to eligible children over the age of 12, but at the same time teachers, educational staff and children - parents, grandparents, those who live under the same roof will also have the opportunity to get vaccinated," Gheorghita said at a news conference.

He mentioned that there will certainly be schools where it will be possible to organise independent vaccination offices, which will operate for the time when there are people who want to get immunised.Gheorghita added that it is confirmed that COVID-19 transmission exists both from parents or grandparents to children, as well as vice versa, so vaccination is the main way to contain the virus, the caseload, along with compliance with other preventative measures, with the most important of which being the protective mask and the observance of personal hygiene measures.He added that, together with the Ministry of Education, online information actions will be carried out, from September during meetings with parents, in which officials of the public health directorates or the medical workers from each county will be present and answer to questions that parents and teachers may have about vaccination.