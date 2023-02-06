 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Earthquake in Turkey/Moment of silence in plenary session of Chamber of Deputies

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Camera Deputatilor plen

The deputies held on Monday a moment of silence for the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, told Agerpres.

"I want to convey a message of solidarity with the Turkish and Syrian people. We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that Turkey and Syria are going through due to the devastating earthquake produced today, February 6. Our sincere condolences to the families, we wish a speedy recovery to the injured and good thoughts to those affected by earthquake. At the same time, we express our solidarity with the Turkish and Syrian people who are going through difficult hardships. Please keep a moment of silence for the memory of the Turkish and Syrian citizens," said the deputy of the group of national minorities Iusein Ibram.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.