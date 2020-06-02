 
     
Earthquake magnitude downgraded to 4.4

Shutterstock
cutremur seism

The National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP) has reviewed data of an earthquake that hit the Vrancea seismic area on Tuesday afternoon at 14:12hrs local time, downgrading its magnitude from 4.8 at 4.4 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake occurred, according to the latest data published by the institute, in Buzau County, 99 kilometres deep, instead of Covasna County 117 kilometres deep.

Thus, the earthquake, epicentral intensity III, occurred 74 km east of Brasov, 83 km northeast of Ploiesti, 111 km south of Bacau, 117 km west of Galati, 117 km west of Braila, 134 km north of Bucharest, 156 km northeast of Pitesti, 188 km east of Sibiu, 191 km southwest of Iasi and 199 km north of Ruse.

The most significant earthquake so far this year occurred in Vrancea County on January 31, 121 kilometres deep. The 5.2 magnitude earthquake was also felt in Bucharest City.

