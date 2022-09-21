Earthquake measuring 3.1 Richter degrees in Buzau County

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 Richter degrees occurred on Wednesday evening, at 17:31 local time, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Buzau County, according to the information released by the National Research and Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP), told Agerpres.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 118 km, near the following cities: 63 km east of Brasov, 80 km northeast of Ploiesti, 112 km south of Bacau, 127 km west of Braila, 128 km west of Galati and 133 km north of Bucharest.

In September of this year, 14 earthquakes occurred in Romania, with magnitudes between 2 and 4.2.

The largest earthquake this year occurred on January 16, 2022 and had a magnitude of 4.4, while last year an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 was recorded on May 26. The tectonic movement was also felt in Bucharest.