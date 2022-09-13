Earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 hits Buzau County on Tuesday morning

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richer's scale occurred on Tuesday morning, at 5.50 am local time, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Buzau County, according to the information published by the National Institute for Research-Development for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The earthquake had intensity II and was recorded at a depth of 146 kilometres, near the following cities: 57 km east of Brasov, 71 km north of Ploiesti, 121 km south of Bacau, 125 km north of Bucharest, 133 km west of Braila and 134 km west of Galati, told Agerpres.

In September this year, 10 earthquakes occurred in Romania, with magnitudes between 2.1 and 4.2.

The largest earthquake this year occurred on January 16, 2022 and had a magnitude of 4.4, while last year an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 was recorded on May 26. The tectonic movement was also felt in Bucharest.