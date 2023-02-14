ECC2023/Timisoara National Theater marks city's inauguration as European Capital of Culture with a show by Radu Iacoban

The National Theater in Timisoara marks the city's inauguration as 2023 European Capital of Culture with a gala performance of the show "The Story of Those People Who One Evening Gathered Around a Table", based on a text and directed by Radu Iacoban; the venue is the Grand Hall of the National Theater, on Sunday, as of 7:00 p.m.

"Culture, Education, Art, Theater are the life options that push humanity forward, the choice belongs to each of us. Timisoara has chosen to take this step towards a future anchored in the value system of culture and civilization in the summer of 2011, when 'some people gathered around a table', at the invitation of the National Theater and, overcoming all opinion differences, all idiosyncrasies, they decided together for the city to enter the race for the title of European Capital of Culture. It was a generous and visionary goal which in the next decade built a family around it, in the entire complexity implied by this notion," the Timisoara National Theater said in a statement on Tuesday.

10 years on, in the midst of a pandemic, but with the dream of European Capital of Culture intact, the audience of the Timisoara National Theater met for the first time face-to-face with Radu Iacoban's "Story of Those People Who One Evening Gathered Around a Table", a show staged within the City Voices project, as part of the Timisoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture program. The story of those people is the story of a family from anywhere, reflecting many of the struggles of any community.

Verbal or non-verbal communication is the basis of evolution, of development, and - as the author states - the show advances along an improvisation process in which honest dialogue with one's own desires, emotions, fears and hopes represents the main pillar.

This extraordinary show brings an exceptional cast to the stage of the National Theatre: Claudia Ieremia, Ion Rizea, Romeo Ioan, Andrei Chifu, Flavia Giurgiu, Alina Ilea and Matei Chioariu; for the role in this show Ion Rizea won the Best Supporting Actor Award of the National Union of Romanian Theaters.