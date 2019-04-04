ECON Chair Gualtieri: We managed to complete a huge number of legislative files under Romanian Presidency at EU Council

Under the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council, we managed to complete a huge number of legislative files which were in danger of not being closed because there was no time left, many of them being important, such as InvestEU or the ones in the financial services area, Chair of the EP's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee (ECON) Roberto Gualtieri stated on Friday.

I am very delighted to be in Bucharest, because over the past month I cooperated excellently with the Romanian Presidency and I would like to thank the Romanian Presidency, Minister Teodorovici, because we have succeeded in doing something that many thought to be impossible, and namely, we have managed to complete a huge number of legislative files that were in danger because we didn't have much time to complete them and there were many important open files: InvestEU and other important files in the financial services area. Therefore, we managed to complete everything, we can conclude this mandate of the European Parliament knowing that we brought a significant contribution to improving the legislative framework at the European Union level, in order to strengthen the European Union's resilience, Roberto Gualtieri told a news conference.According to him, at the Europgroup meeting, it was discussed the fact that Europe is in a situation of economic slowdown and the need to achieve results in terms of the reform of the Economic and Monetary Union is becoming more pressing and urgent.In the view of the EP representative, the vulnerability of European growth to fluctuations, external demand, uncertainties and instability make it more urgent and more necessary to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union and require support for investment in economic and territorial cohesion.Moreover, also discussed was a new budget instrument for convergence and competitiveness which aims to support the investments and reform package.Another topic addressed at the meeting referred to what needs to be done in order to complete the Banking Union and in view of supporting a greater cross-border integration of banking and financial systems, but also in view of having a better oversight of capital markets.