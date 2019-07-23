Economy Ministry official: Education and digital skills training, to contribute to EU's economy growth

Education and skills training for the digital world, especially for artificial intelligence, will contribute to the growth of the European Union's economy, Ilie Calin Bodea, secretary of state with the Ministry of Economy told the High Level Working Group on Competitiveness and Growth meeting recently organized in Brussels.

"In the context of digital transformation with an impact on business models and consumption, it is a prerequisite for the future legislation to be suitable for the digital environment, for the future goal and challenges. Education and skills training for the digital world, especially for artificial intelligence, will contribute to the growth of the European Union's economy. The significant development of e-commerce requires the approach of the competition policy from a national and global perspective. The competition policy must be backed by an ambitious commercial policy so as to ensure fair conditions for the European companies in relation to third parties. We need to transfer the model and the solutions for European standardization at a global level, into the international standards," Bodea asserted.The representative of the Ministry of Economy also pointed out that one of the topics of interest that needs to be analyzed by the Competitiveness and Growth Council is the stage of the Single Market's integration."The assessment of the enforcement stage of the harmonized European legislation and the stage of the Single Market's integration are topics that need to be regularly analyzed by the Competitiveness and Growth Council. In view of reaching the climate neutrality goals, it is necessary to create a system of facilities for circular, low carbon footprint products, which should be assessed by means of harmonized methods. At the same time, account must be taken of energy-intensive industries within the EU for which it is necessary to periodically assess the impact of the regulation costs so that they stay competitive. The increase in electricity demand must be taken into account following the decarbonisation process, the need to develop the networks and interconnection between member states, the need for energy contracts at competitive prices; these aspects entail analyses from the perspective of competition rules and major investments in low-emission modern technologies," the secretary of state maintained.According to a press release of the relevant ministry sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, in the beginning of the meeting in Brussels, the Finnish Presidency congratulated Romania on the remarkable results recorded in the negotiation of the legislative files and on obtaining the inter-institutional agreement throughout Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union.The subjects on the agenda of the High Level Working Group on Competitiveness and Growth included the external dimension of the EU competitiveness and stocktaking of the EU competitiveness, and the Sustainable Growth Agenda. Both topics are important in view of the preparation of the works of the Competitiveness and Growth Council in the Second Semester of 2019 and for the activity of the next European Commission, given the Agenda of the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen."The debates proposed by the Finnish Presidency focused on the current prerequisites for EU competitiveness, which is affected by external factors. For these reasons, the EU must assume a proactive role globally, adopt a comprehensive approach in several policy areas, specifically: the single market, services included, modern industrial policy, digital transformation, research and innovation, professional skills and the transition to climate neutrality. Trade policies are closely intertwined with the competition policy, both of which have a major role in ensuring fair terms in relations with third parties. The use of public procurement, foreign direct investment, regulations and standards contributes to increasing the competitiveness of the European Union," the release said.Secretary of State with the Ministry of Economy Ilie Calin Bodea participated July 18-19 in the meeting of the High Level Working Group on Competitiveness and Growth, at the Council of the EU in Brussels, organized by the Finnish Presidency of the EU Council as part of the series of meetings organised by the Romania-Finland-Croatia EU Presidency Trio, under the coordination of the Finnish President of the High Level Working Group on Competitiveness and Growth.The debates at the meeting will contribute to the preparation of the Competitiveness and Growth Council meeting of September 26, 2019.Finland's Presidency of the EU Council will outline the main political messages of the EU Council for the new European Commission in relation to economic growth and competitiveness for the next five years, based on the talks and elements debated during the Romanian EU Council Presidency.