Education Minister: 55,000 pupils aged between 16 and 18 got vaccinated against COVID

A number of 55,000 pupils aged between 16 and 18 have been immunised against COVID, Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu informs on Wednesday.
Thus, 13,000 pupils aged 16, 17,000 pupils aged 17 and 25,000 aged 18 got vaccinated.
