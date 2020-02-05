Education&Research Ministry: 6,695 pupils countrywide, affected by flu-triggered suspension of classes

The partial or integral suspension of classes in several education units in the country due to the flu is currently affecting 6,695 pupils, announced, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Education and Research.

According to the ministry, this figure does not represent the number of ill children.Several schools from 12 counties and Bucharest are affected as follows:*Alba County (central-west) - four schools fully closed, two partially closed;*Arges County (south) - one school unit partially closed;*Braila County (east) - one school partially closed;*Bucharest (southeast) - 28 schools partially closed;*Caras-Severin County (southwest) - one school fully closed;*Cluj County (west) - one school partially closed;*Giurgiu County (south) - three schools fully closed ;*Gorj County (south) - one school unit partially closed;*Iasi County (northeast) - two schools partially closed;*Ilfov County (southeast) - five schools partially closed;*Olt County (south) - one school partially closed ;*Sibiu County (central) - one school partially closed;*Suceava County (northeast) - two schools fully closed, four partially closed.A