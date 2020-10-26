EduMin Anisie: Education budget to include investment in digitalization

The Minister of Education and Research, Monica Anisie, on Monday said that she is considering including investments in digitalization in the education budget next year, according to AGERPRES.

"From 2021, we think that the Ministry's budget will include investments for digitalization. The amounts will be provided from both the Ministry's budget and European funds," Anisie told the Central University Library at the launch of the public consultation process for the elaboration of the Strategy regarding the digitalization of Education.

Anisie said digitalization is a zero-priority project.

"It is a bold commitment, a promise for future generations, which all Ministers of Education must make in the coming years, regardless of political color. (...) It is very clear that this strategy must become a country project. For those who say it's too late, I suggest they look at their children who are still in school. For future generations, it's not too late. On the contrary, by realizing this strategy for education, we are actually building the future of the market. We are preparing the pillars for sustainable economic growth for at least the next 30 years. A recent study shows that Romania has a chance to increase its economic competitiveness in a relatively short period of time if it focuses or - rather - will focus on accelerating the digitalization of skills towards a technology-based economy. The same study says that the digital economy could account for at least 20 per cent of GDP in 2030, which is a plus of about 50 billion euros," the minister said.