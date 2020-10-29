EduMin Anisie participates in informal conference of Education Ministers of Council of Europe

The right to quality education in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the use of education as an instrument to promote awareness of the cultural heritage to the risk of climate change were among the topics approached at the Informal Conference of Education Ministers from Council of Europe member-states, organized, on Thursday, in video-conference format.

In the conference, organized under the banner of the Greek chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, the Minister of Education and Research, Monica Anisie, emphasized the importance of ensuring access to quality education and reducing the negative impact of the health crisis on pupils, students, and teachers, the Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) informs.

"One of the lessons learned in this period is that a crisis of the magnitude of that we are going through now cannot be overcome save by a joint effort and with the determination to be proactive. By the statement we will adopt today, we have the opportunity to respond together to the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic generated on the educational level," said Anisie, according to a MEC press release.

She thanked the Council of Europe for the commitment to support the Member States in their efforts to better respond the challenges in the realm of education. Furthermore, Anisie hailed the adoption of the Education program of the Council of Europe.