EduMin Anisie:Schools reopening - prudent, controlled, gradual, in conditions of maximum safety for pupils and teachers

The Minister of Education, Monica Anisie, stated, on Wednesday, after meeting with President Klaus Iohannis, that the date of reopening schools will be established by the Committee for Emergency Situations, mentioning that schools must be reopened in a "prudent, controlled and gradual" manner, in conditions of maximum safety for pupils and teachers.

"There was a working meeting, I presented what happens in the member-states of the EU (...) and I presented what the other ministers' plans are and I also brought into discussion the way to return to classes soon, but I need to clarify something, (...) we must think first of all of the safety and health of our children. When we make the decision to return to classes we must make sure children are safe," said Anisie at private broadcaster Digi 24, regarding the meeting with the head of state.

She mentioned that the return of children to classes must be prudent, controlled and gradual.

Asked if there is the option for schools to reopen firstly for pupils in final years in order for them to prepare for exams, Monica Anisie answered: "In the Ministry of Education, specialists have taken into account several options, including this option."

The date of reopening schools will be established by the National Committee for Emergency Situations. "We must all think of the health of pupils, students, teachers, because only if they're healthy can we continue these classes," said Anisie.

In the opinion of the minister, children need to know that it's necessary to respect certain hygiene rules in order to protect themselves and others.

She mentioned that there is the option to prolong the school year by a week. "Of all these we are speaking hypothetically, we are thinking of solutions only when there's the certainty we're not exposing children to infection. Parents should understand that we are putting the health of our children first," Monica Anisie added.

The Minister of Education reiterated that pupils will have their national evaluation and baccalaureate exams with subjects leaving aside the curriculum of this school year's second semester.