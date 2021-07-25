EduMin Cimpeanu: I asked funding for additional 6,000 resident doctors in budget revision

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced that he asked the Finance Ministry to allot funds in the budget revision to ensure funding for over 6,000 more resident doctors in the medical higher education system, registered this year in addition to the number of 2020, the total number in 2021 being 29,000, agerpres.ro confirms.

"We have 63,000 seats for the licence degree, for all areas, provided in the budget this year. A share of round 10 percent is that of the seats in the medical area. Nonetheless we have more than just the licence degree level. This year, we have by over 6,000 more resident doctors in the medical higher education system as against last year. It is also a request I forwarded to the Finance Ministry for the budget revision to ensure funding for this increase by over 6,000 resident doctors this year, in comparison with the previous years. (...) More precisely, we have over 29,000 resident doctors this year, as against 23,000 resident doctors last year," Cimpeanu told the press conference on Sunday organised on the occasion of the admission exam to the Carol Davila Medicine and Pharmacy University.