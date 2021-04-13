EduMin Cimpeanu: Vaccination is a voluntary act but also one of responsibility

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, stated on Tuesday in Ploiesti that vaccination is a voluntary act, but also one of responsibility, showing that there are three teachers in his family, all immunised against the novel coronavirus.

"Vaccination is the only solution, I think that for anyone who has a logical reasoning (...), to end, solve this health crisis. (...) Vaccination is a voluntary act (...) and it is an act of responsibility. But we understand very well that there are colleagues who have medical conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated. We also understand the reluctance generated by everything that has been promoted lately regarding a certain type of vaccine," he told a conference organized within the National Campaign "Vaccination and Testing for Learning", agerpres.ro confirms.

In this context, he stated that he has no reservations about any type of anti-COVID vaccine, in his family being three teachers who were vaccinated with both Pfizer serum and AstraZeneca.

The Minister also underscored the importance of observing the rules in the educational units - wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, ventilating the spaces, observing the hygiene rules.