EduMin Deca assures phrase 'sexual diversity' not to be found anywhere in package of Education laws

Education Minister Ligia Deca said on Wednesday in the Senate plenum at the Government Question Time that the package of Education laws will not include the phrase "sexual diversity" or any other phrase referring to gender ideology.

"I would like to assure you that in the package of Education laws you will not find anywhere the phrase 'sexual diversity'. You will also not find any phrases referring to gender ideology," the minister said.

Ligia Deca said that the framework plans for high school will be put up for public debate "as soon as possible", so that school curricula will be "in line" with student-centred and competence-based education.

"I am aware of the importance of curriculum reform, especially at secondary school level, which is why we, at the Ministry, have already started the process to put the framework plans for secondary school into public debate as soon as possible, so that the curricula for secondary school will be in line with student-centred learning and competence-based learning, which we already have in the framework plans for primary and secondary education. It is a priority for me," added the Minister of Education.

Deca recalled that the Education budget for 2023 is about 10 billion euros, "a record amount".

"It is a record amount unmatched by previous budgets. (...) In addition to the completion of the education draft laws, the Ministry of Education in the last six months has managed to launch four PNRR calls worth 1.6 billion euros. There are four more calls to come - four in the next two to three months for another 700 million euros and we already have 400 million contracted. This means that 75 percent of the 3.6 billion euro from the PNRR budget for Education will enter schools in the shortest possible time," the Minister said.

According to Ligia Deca, the high school admission procedure proposed in the Education laws package meets the feedback received in the public debate. "The current procedure is already a response to the feedback received in the public debate on the laws," she said.

The minister said she would be in Parliament for a direct dialogue during the debate on the education laws.AGERPRES