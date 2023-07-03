 
     
EduMin Deca - discussions about cooperation in the education field with Tunisian official

inquamFOTO/Octav Ganea
Ligia Deca

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, met with the Secretary of State in the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mounir Ben Rjiba, and the ambassador of this country in Romania, Raja Jhinaoui Ben Ali, with whom he discussed the reform of the education system and strengthening the partnership between the two states.

"The Tunisian authorities are extremely pleased with the quality of the educational act in Romania, as a result multiple partnerships were concluded at the level of higher education. A sign of appreciation is also represented by the more than 700 young people from Tunisia who study in our country, biomedical sciences, medicine and dentistry being the fields most accessed by them", Deca wrote on Facebook.

During the meeting, the strengthening of the partnership between the two states was highlighted, so that the exchange of practices would be successful, and the young people from the two countries would benefit from the best international experiences. AGERPRES

